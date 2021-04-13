Kanye West knocks at court's door in response to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Kanye West has finally responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition as he knocked at the court's door with a request of joint legal and physical custody of their children.



Kim and Kanye - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 23 months, together - decided earlier this year to go their separate ways and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star filed for divorce from the rapper.

The rapper has now reportedly filed his own response to Kim's submission and requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

They both agree that there is no need for either of them to pay spousal support. The couple have also decided to pay their own legal fees.

Meanwhile, Kim's mother Kris Jenner previously insisted that her family have rallied around Kim to offer "support" amid her divorce and they are focusing on making sure Kim and Kanye’s children are happy.

It comes after it was reported that Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with US TV host Oprah to open up about her marriage split as she feels she needs to face the public.