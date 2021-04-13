Will Smith pulls his slavery film out of Georgia after GOP’s new voting law

Following the slew of changes in the voting laws in Georgia, several American A-listers are speaking out against the GOP lawmakers for making it harder for Black Americans to vote.

The new law, backed by Republicans, cuts down on times for advanced voting, requires an ID for absentee ballot while also prohibiting volunteers from giving any food or water to the voters queueing up for hours.

Now, Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua, who were shooting their film Emancipation—encircling the story of a man running away from slavery—are changing the location of their shoot, as per Deadline.

In a statement issued to the outlet, they said: “At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.”

“The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state,” the statement added.

The film is likely to continue shooting in Louisiana now.