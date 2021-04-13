Ramadan in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for moon sighting

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee use a telescope to sight the moon. Photo: Reuters/file

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the moon sighting of the month of Ramadan will be held today.



The meeting will be held in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan crescent. Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, has earlier said that people will observe first Roza and Eid together on the same day across the country.

The cleric had further said that all the Ulema including Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai have created an atmosphere of brotherhood.

The Meteorological Department said that the moon of Ramadan has risen at 7:32 am today and it will be visible for over 35 hours after the sunset.

The weather department said there is a clear possibility of a moon sighting this evening.

It is also likely to be clear or partly cloudy in most parts of the country this evening, the Met Office added.

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

