Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Prince Harry upon UK arrival

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Prince Harry reunited with Princess Eugenie amid his ongoing feud with brother William

Princess Eugenie is the first royal Prince Harry has met after he returned to the UK ahead of his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral.

Page Six confirmed Harry reunited with Eugenie, who he shares a close bond with, amid his ongoing feud with brother William. 

This is because Eugenie and his family - husband Jack Brooksbank and newborn son August - have been residing in Harry and Meghan's UK home, the Frogmore Cottage.

It's the first time Harry has met Eugenie's son, who was born in February and has the middle name Philip in a nod to his great-grandfather.

It’s unclear if Harry will also meet his cousin Zara Tindall’s newborn son, Lucas, who was born last month and also got his middle name from the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Eugenie and Jack moved in Frogmore Cottage after the house was offered to them by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they found out they were pregnant. 

At the time, a source told Page Six, “It’s fully equipped for a new family and new baby. It’s still Meghan and Harry’s UK residence, they’ll still stay there when they go back, but they’re delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”

