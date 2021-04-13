Can't connect right now! retry
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari recovers from coronavirus after 10-day isolation period

Daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shared on Tuesday that after isolating for 10 days, she has recovered from coronavirus.

"After isolating for 10 days have retested and now COVID negative," tweeted Bakhtawar. Bhutto added that she is yet to recover her smelling sense after testing positive for the infection. 

Bhutto thanked everyone for their messages and prayers for her, as she recovered from coronavirus. 

She urged people to take extra care of their families this Ramadan and asked them to avoid social gatherings/Iftars. 

She also called upon people to break their fasts at their homes and practice social distancing as more cases of the pandemic are reported each day. 

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Last week, Bhutto had announced that she was isolating after she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 — isolating and recovering," Bhutto had tweeted.

Even at that time, she had reminded people to remain "cautious" and urged them to "call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose". She also asked people to get vaccinated and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too.

Earlier this year, Bakhtawar got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.

Read more: Mirror for Bakhtawar Bhutto's face viewing ceremony was used by Benazir, Zardari

During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with her father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

