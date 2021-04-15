Prince Edward shares touching tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Edward is the latest royal to share a moving tribute in memory of his late father Prince Philip.

The Earl of Wessex touched upon how his father "may have departed this world but his spirit and ethos lives on" through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

He also shared some touching words to the holders and participants of the award as they shared their own memories of the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Reading just some of the wonderful memories you have shared about your experiences of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and, in some cases, of meeting my father, has been truly uplifting," he said.

"I think I may have said once that he was a man that once met, never forgotten.

"He had a unique ability to make a lasting impression in a remarkably short time. I, like all my family, have a lifetime of lasting impressions, inspiration, shared passions and love.

"He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his Award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future.

"Thank you one and all for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute."