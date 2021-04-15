Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares a picture of Prince Philip and the Queen taken by Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

A previously unseen picture of Prince Philip and his great-grandchildren was shared by the British Royal Family's official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The picture was the latest in a series of photos being shared by the royal family as it remembers the Duke of Edinburgh who died on Friday at the age of 99.

In the latest photo  taken by  Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and her late husband are pictured with seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," read the caption of the Instagram post which also mentioned Kate Middleton.


