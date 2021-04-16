Can't connect right now! retry
Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

Brad Pitt has reportedly joined Sandra Bullock in Paramount's romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D' in a cameo role.

'The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star is reuniting with Sandra Bullock for her romantic action-adventure comedy that also stars Channing Tatum.

'Lost City of D' is actually a friendly quid pro quo as it follows Bullock making a cameo appearance in award-winning star's action thriller 'Bullet Train', which recently wrapped production with director David Leitch shooting for Sony. 

Sandra Bullock, 56, has previously landed a plum role opposite Brad Pitt, 57,  in one of the most anticipated new films 'Bullet Train'. It would be their first film together even though they have been friends for decades.

Brad Pitt reportedly could not refuse to grace his role when Bullock - who is producing as well as starring in 'Lost City of D' -  reached out to the dashing actor for a cameo role. 

