Friday Apr 16 2021
Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Buckingham Palace confirms Prince Harry, William will walk separately at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William will not walk together at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the palace, the two royal princes have been ordered to walk separately behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin on the orders of Queen Elizabeth herself.

Harry and William, who have been embroiled in a rift lately, will have their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, walk between them during the funeral’s entry procession into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

During a second procession, William and Peter will walk shoulder to shoulder, followed by Harry and David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Even inside the Chapel, the two would be seated separately, given the social-distancing rules in light of the pandemic. 

The procession order was “a practical change rather than sending a signal,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes,” the spokesperson added.

