Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Madison LeCroy said she has nothing but good wishes for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy - the woman who Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with - recently broke her silence on the couple's split.



LeCroy told Page Six she has nothing but good wishes for J-Lo and A.Rod. "I wish them the best," the Southern Charm star said.

J-Lo and A.Rod called off their engagement on Thursday in a joint statement they released. The former lovers said they are 'better off as friends' after trying to make things work for a month.

LeCroy when asked about the baseball champ's cheating scandal earlier told Andy Cohen, “He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him.”

She subsequently told Page Six of the alleged relationship, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

LeCroy told the outlet that she and A.Rod had only “spoken on the phone,” but had “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”