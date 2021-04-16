Vicky Kaushal recovers from Covid-19

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has recovered from coronavirus, the actor confirmed on social media.



The Raazi actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo with a simple caption “Negative” followed by smiling face emoji.

He also said in his Insta Story, “Tested negative today”.

Vicky Kaushal further said “Thank you for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe!” followed by folded hands emoji.

Vicky was under home quarantine and taking medication after he contracted Covid-19 despite of all care and precautions on April 5.

He had said “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor”, he said.

Vicky further said “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested”.