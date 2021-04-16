Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Friday Apr 16, 2021

Mansha Pasha thanks team for support on her nikkah

Pakistani actress and television presenter Mansha Pasha has thanked her team for their support on her nikkah.

The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and wrote “Would like to take a moment to thank my wonderful team for their support on my nikkah.”

“I couldn’t do any of it without you guys,” she said.

Mansha, who tied the knot to Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony in Karachi last Saturday, also extended gratitude to all her fans and friends for their love.

Sharing her stunning photo from the nikkah ceremony on her Story, Mansha wrote “Thank you all for your messages and love! And especially to all the fan pages that have been such a source of warmth always.”


