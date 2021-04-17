Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam's new Kalaam 'Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat' winning hearts: More than 1000K views in a day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Atif Aslam's much-awaited rendition of the renowned Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat has garnered over 1.2M views on his YouTube channel in a day  after its release.

Atif's version of Salaam-e-Aajizana is winning the hearts of his fans who took it as the best gift from him in the blessed month of Holy Ramzan. 

The 38-year-old's admirers took to social media and lavished praise on the renowned artist for his beautiful take on the popular kalaam.

Nouman Javed, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi and Kumail Jaffery also took part in the recitation.

Previously, Atif's take on Maqbool Ahmed Sabri and Ghulam Fareed Sabri famous kalaam Tajdar-e-Haram and  Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous hamd, Wohi Khuda Hai were well received by the audience. 

