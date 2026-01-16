Ishrat Fatima joins PTV as mentor a day after quitting Radio Pakistan

Information Minister Atta Tarar (left) meets veteran broadcaster Ishrat Fatima at her residence in Islamabad on January 15, 2026. — Screengrab via X@RadioPakistan

Information Minister Atta Tarar has announced the return of veteran broadcaster Ishrat Fatima to Pakistan Television, where she will serve as a mentor to aspiring newscasters and broadcasters.

The announcement was made during a media interaction at her residence in Islamabad, where the minister appeared alongside the veteran broadcaster. The development comes after Fatima’s retirement, marking the end of her 45-year-long association with Radio Pakistan.

Tarar expressed his gratitude to Fatima for accepting his request to rejoin Pakistan Television as an expert and mentor. He noted that her expertise would be invaluable in training newcomers in the art of news reading and broadcasting under various circumstances.

"She is a seasoned newscaster with an illustrious career," the minister remarked and added, "Every Pakistani identified her voice as she brings over four and a half decades of experience and service to the nation."

“Following her retirement from Radio Pakistan, I personally requested her to join PTV to train the next generation and promote the Urdu language. Her return will encourage us all and strengthen PTV as an institution. Throughout her career, she maintained professional integrity without any political associations.”

The minister said there would be a surprise upon her formal return, noting that Pakistan Television is all set to welcome her back.

Speaking to the media, the veteran broadcaster described news reading as her lifelong passion and thanked the minister for honoring her with this responsibility.

Fatima said that she looks forward to teaching the younger generation and contributing to the betterment of the institution. She also urged the government to continue encouraging competent individuals in every field.