Fiza Ali extends heartwarming wishes to ex-husband on his second marriage

Pakistani actor Fiza Ali (left) and her ex-husband Fawad Farouq (right) stands with daughter Faraal. — Instagram/@Fizaaali

Actor and host Fiza Ali extended warm greetings to her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq, on his second marriage, and shared her daughter Faraal’s preparations on her official Instagram handle.

The actress wished him happiness and personal growth as he embarks on this new chapter of life.

"Not every story ends with a fight," Ali wrote on an Instagram reel, showing her daughter happy and getting ready for the wedding.

At first glance, Faraal was spotted sharing her excitement with Farouq, and then the camera reopens on her mehendi-painted hands and formal attire.

Dropping a cute prep clip, the "Mehndi" actress noted: “Life doesn’t always go in one direction; sometimes silence says more than words.”

“Every story doesn’t end in fighting; sometimes the beautiful end is that we deliver positivity, grace, and strength to our children.”

Recalling her past, Ali said her daughter’s preparations for her father’s second marriage remind her that relations and respect could be changed, but “parenting could never be ended”.

The "Mor Mehal" star concluded with heart-warming greetings for her ex-husband, saying that a new chapter of his life will be with full joy and sincerity, may God make our ways easy.