Who attended Junaid Safdar's wedding? Here are key highlights
Wedding ceremony, attended by political bigwigs, takes place at Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence
By
Web Desk
|
January 17, 2026
Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, got married to Shanzeh Ali — granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a longtime ally of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore.
The wedding ceremony, attended by political bigwigs, took place on Saturday at Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-premier and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam, Punjab ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bukhari, and the prime minister’s aide Rana Sanaullah, along with other prominent leaders attended the ceremony.
Here are the key highlights of the stat-studded wedding ceremony: