Who attended Junaid Safdar's wedding? Here are key highlights

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz son, Junaid Safdar poses with wife Shanzey Ali on their wedding ceremony on January 17, 2026, in Jati Umra, Lahore. — Instagram/irfanahson

Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, got married to Shanzeh Ali — granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a longtime ally of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore.

The wedding ceremony, attended by political bigwigs, took place on Saturday at Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-premier and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam, Punjab ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bukhari, and the prime minister’s aide Rana Sanaullah, along with other prominent leaders attended the ceremony.

Here are the key highlights of the stat-studded wedding ceremony:

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz seats with son Junaid Safdar at stage (left) and mother and son duo heading to stage in other picture. — Instagram/irfanahson

The couple poses for wedding shot. — Instagram/irfanahson

Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at wedding ceremony of Junaid Safdar in Jati Umra, Lahore, on January 17, 2026. — Instagram/irfanahson

Former premier Nawaz Sharif poses with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during wedding ceremony of grandson Junaid Safdar at Jati Umra, Lahore, on January 17, 2026. — Instagram/irfanahson

Premier Shehbaz Sharif poses during the wedding event of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar at Jati Umra, Lahore, on January 17, 2026. — Geo News







