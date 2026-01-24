 
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome second baby

Couple has not revealed the glance and name of the baby so far

January 24, 2026

Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain pose with a baby bump in a picture shared in November 2025. — Instagram/@Iqraaziz

Renowned couple in Pakistan's showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have been blessed with a baby girl.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram on Saturday to share a moment of pure joy with his fans and the entertainment fraternity.

In a heartfelt post, Hussain announced the birth of their daughter, sharing a photo of the hospital identification band, and expressed gratitude to his wife for the precious moments.

The couple has not revealed the glance and name of the baby so far.

The couple, who already have a son, announced their second pregnancy in November 2025 via social media, sharing snaps with a baby bump.

“Happily and chaotically we’re growing to four,” Iqra Aziz had captioned the post, sharing the exciting moment with her followers.

In an old interview, Yasir had shared a heartfelt conversation with their firstborn, Kabir Hussain, reflecting the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

He added that while couples with ample resources can choose to have larger families, the ultimate decision should always rest with the women.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, in July 2021.

