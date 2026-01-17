Junaid Safdar begins new chapter as he ties the knot in Lahore ceremony

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar can be seen with his wife Shanzeh at Nikkah ceremony in Lahore on January 17, 2026. — irfanahson/instagram

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar has embarked on a new chapter of life as he tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali, granddaughter of ruling PML-N leader Rohail Asghar, in a star-studded ceremony in Lahore.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday at the Sharif family’s Lahore residence, Jati Umra, and was attended by several prominent political figures. Among those present were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-premier and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bukhari, and the prime minister’s aide Rana Sanaullah, along with other party leaders.

Photos of the nuptial ceremony quickly went viral on social media, featuring groom Junaid Safdar looked dashing in a custom off-white sherwani with a raised collar and elegant gold buttons, paired with a conventional pagri and shalwar kameez.

Photos of the nuptial ceremony quickly went viral on social media, featuring groom Junaid Safdar elegantly dressed in a classic white sherwani, seated next to the bride, who looked radiant in a traditional red saree.

The bride, meanwhile, looked radiant in a traditional red saree.

The wedding festivities for Junaid Safdar commenced in grand style on Friday evening at the Sharif family’s Jati Umrah residence, while a valima reception set to be held on January 18 (Sunday).

A day earlier, Junaid had marked the occasion by sharing his first photograph with bride Shanzeh.

“But once in a while it happens. Once in a while, the dream comes true. And the whole pattern of life is altered. Once in a while, the moon turns blue,” Safdar wrote in the caption.

The evening unfolded against richly adorned traditional backdrops, awash in shades of green that defined the mehndi’s theme.

The groom, a UK-trained lawyer, opted for a refined look in a navy blue sherwani, layered with a coordinating brown shawl that added regal elegance to his outfit.

Standing beside him, Shanzeh made a striking statement in a dark green Sabyasachi lehenga, intricately crafted and brightened up with vibrant pops of colour that brought depth and drama to the outfit.

Junaid's wedding to Shanzeh has sparked widespread interest, with social media users and supporters sending warm wishes and prayers for the couple as they embark on their new journey together.

It may be noted that Junaid is tying the knot for the second time. His first marriage was to Ayesha Saif, daughter of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Saifur Rehman Khan, in 2021. However, the couple parted ways after two years. Junaid announced the divorce in an Instagram post in 2023.