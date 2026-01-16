Shoaib Malik wishes Sana Javed a 'happy second wedding anniversary'

January 16, 2026
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik extended heartfelt wishes to his wife, Sana Javed, on their second wedding anniversary.
“Two years of this beautiful partnership,” Malik captioned a carousel of photos, adding his dream of a lifetime together: “Forever to go. Happy anniversary.”
The couple posed joyfully, dressed in an elegant black and red ensemble, marking two years of their journey as soulmates.
The all-rounder and actor shocked their fans after they announced their marriage on January 20, 2024.
The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.
"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote.
The cricketer was formerly married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana was married to actor/singer Umair Jaswal.