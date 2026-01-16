 
Geo News

Shoaib Malik wishes Sana Javed a 'happy second wedding anniversary'

Couple celebrates two years of marriage with heartfelt messages and joyful photos

By
Web Desk
|

January 16, 2026

The couple pose while celebrating the second wedding anniversary. — Instagram/@realshoaibmalik
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik extended heartfelt wishes to his wife, Sana Javed, on their second wedding anniversary.

“Two years of this beautiful partnership,” Malik captioned a carousel of photos, adding his dream of a lifetime together: “Forever to go. Happy anniversary.”

The couple posed joyfully, dressed in an elegant black and red ensemble, marking two years of their journey as soulmates. 

The all-rounder and actor shocked their fans after they announced their marriage on January 20, 2024.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.


"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote.

The cricketer was formerly married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana was married to actor/singer Umair Jaswal.

