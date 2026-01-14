Fans go wild over Disha Patani's appearance with rumoured partner Talwinder

Disha's partner, was dressed in a black outfit

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, recently tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a dreamy Udaipur wedding.

Since the couple's wedding, it has become one of the most talked-about events on social media, with surprising moments involving the attendees.

Among the well-know personalities from the industry seen at the reception, two guests captured the internet's attention: actress Disha Patani and her rumoured partner Talwinder Singh Sidhu.

In a clip shared online, the Baaghi actress, was spotted looking stunning in bold red dress as she exited the party venue with her friend Alexander Ilic.

Following that, Mouni Roy and singer Talwinder whose face was partially covered by a mask, were seen waiting for the pair to arrive.

Talwinder, rumoured to be Disha's partner, was dressed in a black outfit a he stood alongside the actress' friends, awaiting Disha's arrival.

Earlier, Disha was seen holding the arm of a man while she socialising with guests during the reception.

Fans recognised the man as Talwinder, a singer who often hides his face with a mask, insisting he wants his fans to focus on his music.

As the video went viral, fans expressed their excitement over the rumored couple, with many comments lauding their chemistry and describing them as “adorable” and “attractive together.”

For the unversed, Disha was previously linked to her close friend and fellow actor Tiger Shroff.