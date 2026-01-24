Shah Rukh Khan unveils 'King' release date with smashing teaser

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with 'Pathaan' director for new film 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan has left with goosebumps as he has finally disclosed the release date of his much-anticipated film, King.

Taking it to Instagram, King Khan dropped a powerful teaser with a tagline that reads, “This Christmas, Fear wears the Crown.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is "King is ready to Roar on December 24, 2026."

The action-packed teaser showed the 60-year-old Bollywood superstar making an impressive entry while breaking through a glass roof.

Fans are going ecstatic after watching an action-packed teaser for the film’s date announcement.

They flooded the comment section expressing their excitement and eagerness for the project.

One of them wrote, “OMG 2026 gonna be King’s Year.” meanwhile, another wrote, “Definitely a new Shah Rukh Khan experience.”

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming movie will be marking the first on-screen collaboration of Khan with his daughter Suhana.

Srk’s much-awaited film King includes a star studded ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff.

Previously, the My Name is Khan actor worked with director Anand in 2023’s blockbuster film Pathaan. It featured Shah Rukh in pivotal alongside Padukone and John Abraham.