Saturday Apr 17 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

All eyes are on Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of Prince Philip's funeral as the feuding brothers reunite for their grandfather. 

According to sources, the two brothers are “keen” on spending some time together and putting their differences aside.

The Telegraph cited sources claiming that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge are letting bygones be bygones for the sake of their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

"They know it is not about them on Saturday. It is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother. I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds,” said the insider.

"They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once. The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified,” the source said

