Olivia Attwood 'The Heat' halted after contestant suffers scare

Olivia Attwood’s fiery new ITV2 cooking competition The Heat was thrown into chaos when front of house team member Helina suffered a medical emergency.

The incident happened mid-service, forcing production to grind to a halt.

The Barcelona-based series, which sees aspiring chefs run a restaurant under the watchful eye of Michelin-starred Jean-Christophe Novelli, had already been plagued by mishaps.

But in the latest episode, tension boiled over when Helina suddenly complained of feeling light-headed and admitted, “I feel like I can’t breathe.”

Crew members rushed to check her blood pressure while colleagues fanned her with paper.

Concerned for her wellbeing, the front of house manager insisted she be sent home to recuperate, telling her, “We’ve got a busy service and I’d rather you take care of your health.”

Speaking to camera, Helina revealed she had ignored feeling unwell earlier in the day, determined to support teammate Jayon.

Ultimately, she was escorted out of the restaurant to rest.

The incident followed a disastrous service the night before, when a kitchen fire triggered smoke alarms and forced chefs, servers, and guests to evacuate.

Novelli, visibly frustrated, admitted he could “barely stand” to look at the contestants after repeated mistakes, from fingerprints on plates to a pastry tube left inside a dish.