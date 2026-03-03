Pink breaks silence on her move from Hollywood to New York City

Pink has traded the West Coast for the East Coast, revealing that her family has officially settled in New York City.

The 46-year-old singer said the move was motivated by her daughter Willow’s interest in theater.

“We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom,” she joked while guest hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 2.

“And also so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway.”

Pink, who previously lived on a winery in Southern California with husband Carey Hart, gave Willow a chance to showcase her talent during the episode.

The mother daughter duo performed Hopeless War from The Outsiders musical in a special “Cameo oke” segment.

The relocation also placed Pink closer to Clarkson’s New York set which would allow her to step in as guest host while Kelly prepares to wrap her talk show after seven seasons.

Pink, however, dismissed speculation that she might take over the program.

“I’m not taking over The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she clarified in a since deleted Instagram video, adding that her appearance was simply to support a friend.

Pink has been married to Hart for 20 years, and the couple share Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9.