Showbiz
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for prayers and love

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Katrina Kaif thanked everyone for sending prayers and wishes amid her COVID battle

Katrina Kaif tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting it almost two weeks ago.

The actress, who was under home quarantine ever since she got infected, confirmed the delightful news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Uploading a beautiful picture, Katrina thanked everyone for sending prayers and wishes amid her COVID battle.

She was seen looking away from the camera while donning a gorgeous all-yellow attire. 

"Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of) [sic]," the Bharat actress captioned her post. 

A day ago, Katrina's rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, who was also battling COVID-19, revealed he has tested negative. 

"Negative," the Uri actor updated his fans with a heartwarming picture. 



