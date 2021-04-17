Queen Elizabeth’s grief over Prince Philip’s death laid bare

A royal expert recently came forward to analyze the Queen’s grief and current emotional state, all while maintaining a British stiff upper lip.



In a piece for The Daily Mail, royal author Richard Kay touched upon the monarch’s lonely grief and admitted, “It would not be difficult to overlook the Queen's anguish.”

He even went on to say, “To deceive oneself into believing the sovereign impregnable to the wounding arrows of common emotion.”

"But she was also a wife. Philip was her adviser, supporter and the one who made her laugh. One can only try to imagine the depth of her loneliness."