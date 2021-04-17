Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Karachi for NA-249 by-election campaign

PML-N Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz speaking to media persons after a case hearing at Lahore High Court on April 12, 2021. — PPI/File

Maryam scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 24.

She will address rallies, corner meeting, say sources.

After PDM fallout, this will be Maryam's first show of power in Karachi.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is expected to arrive in Karachi on April 24 for a three-day visit to run the campaign for the NA-249 by-election.

This would be Maryam's first show of power in Karachi after the falling out of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — as PPP leaders have resigned from the Opposition alliance's offices, while ANP has completely distanced itself from the anti-government movement.

The PML-N vice-president is scheduled to address corner meetings and rallies ahead of the election — scheduled for April 29 — sources said.

PML-N, PPP to go head to head



PML-N’s Miftah Ismail is gunning for the NA-249 seat, which has fallen vacant due to PTI lawmaker Faisal Vawda's resignation, who quit the seat to avoid disqualification in a case pertaining to his dual citizenship.

Last month, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had visited Zardari House to seek the PPP’s support for Ismail.

Abbasi urged Bilawal to withdraw his party’s candidate Qadir Mandokhail in the light of the PDM “spirit.” Bilawal promised to respond to the PML-N after consulting his party.

But Abbasi’s Karachi mission turned out to be a failure as the PPP refused to withdraw its candidate, instead asking PML-N to withdraw its candidate.