Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos

Harry Styles has brought down the internet as his queer photos titled as “The Little Mermaid” went viral on social media.

In the photos that popped up on Twitter feeds this week, the British music superstar can be seen dressed as a partied-out Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

But, Newsweek said it was a photoshoot the 27-year-old singer did for “Saturday Night Live” in November 2019. But, it is not clear why these photos made splashes over social media now.

In December 2019, Harry Styles graced the cover of U.S. Vogue while being dressed in a frothy lace-trimmed full-length gown, created by his friend Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

“I like playing dress-up in general,” Harry Styles said at the time. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

However, his cover earned a lot of criticism from conservative voices. The Twitter users came out with their reactions - some showered love and appreciation while others lashed out at the singer.



