Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Harry Styles has brought down the internet as his queer photos titled as “The Little Mermaid” went viral on social media.

In the photos that popped up on Twitter feeds this week, the British music superstar can be seen dressed as a partied-out Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

But, Newsweek said it was a photoshoot the 27-year-old singer did for “Saturday Night Live” in November 2019. But, it is not clear why these photos made splashes over social media now.

In December 2019, Harry Styles graced the cover of U.S. Vogue while being dressed in a frothy lace-trimmed full-length gown, created by his friend Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

“I like playing dress-up in general,” Harry Styles said at the time. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

However, his cover earned a lot of criticism from conservative voices. The Twitter users came out with their reactions - some showered love and appreciation while others lashed out at the singer. 


More From Entertainment:

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral
Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo

Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo
Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming
Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym

Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym
Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch

Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood
Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

In pictures: Royal family pays last respects to Prince Philip

In pictures: Royal family pays last respects to Prince Philip

Latest

view all