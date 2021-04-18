Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth faced with grave ‘test’ after Prince Philip’s death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

An expert has come forward with a claim regarding one of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘biggest tests’ in life following Prince Philip’s death.

This claim was been brought forward by constitutional professor Bob Morris. During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "The Queen is getting older, she's now 94.”

"There's no suggestion of a regency at the moment. But there is a very strict test if this was to be the case. She can't make anybody a regent like that."

"She can't just hand it over, as it were. They will have to close ranks and take on more of her work. I noticed that the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and Prince William are now undertaking some of the arrangements for honours and so on."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral
Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne
Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David

Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'
Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’

Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’
Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report
The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare

The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare
Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana

Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana
Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Latest

view all