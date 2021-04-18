Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays

Bollywood star Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.

According to Indian media, the lovebirds seem to be heading out for a vacation together.

Some media outlets reported that Disha and Tiger jetted off together to Maldives for holidays.

Later, the Malang actress took to Instagram and shared her stunning photo from what appeared to be the airport lounge on her Story.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for years and the lovebirds often go on vacations together.

The couple has not made their romance public yet.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with superstar Salman Khan.

More From Showbiz:

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral
Imran Abbas named Turkey's goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries

Imran Abbas named Turkey's goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries
Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for Kate Middleton

Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for Kate Middleton
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first baby?

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first baby?
Hajra Yamin calls on fans to voice off against silent injustice in Pakistan

Hajra Yamin calls on fans to voice off against silent injustice in Pakistan
Meera addresses ‘mental torture’ in US psychiatric hospital

Meera addresses ‘mental torture’ in US psychiatric hospital

Bhumi Pednekar recovers from coronavirus

Bhumi Pednekar recovers from coronavirus
Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh celebrate 13th wedding anniversary
Manish Malhotra isolates himself after testing Covid-19 positive

Manish Malhotra isolates himself after testing Covid-19 positive
Dharma Productions unveils statement over Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dostana 2’ row

Dharma Productions unveils statement over Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dostana 2’ row

Latest

view all