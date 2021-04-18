Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays

Bollywood star Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.



According to Indian media, the lovebirds seem to be heading out for a vacation together.

Some media outlets reported that Disha and Tiger jetted off together to Maldives for holidays.

Later, the Malang actress took to Instagram and shared her stunning photo from what appeared to be the airport lounge on her Story.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for years and the lovebirds often go on vacations together.

The couple has not made their romance public yet.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with superstar Salman Khan.