Karan Aujla's marriage is in trouble amid affair claims

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who is all set to kickstart his Indian tour on February 28, 2026, has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly cheating on his wife.

The singer and rapper who rose to fame after his song, Tauba Tauba, hit the charts in 2024 featuring Vicky Kaushal's hook step has seen his career on the rise.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Ms. Gori, a Canadian rapper, accused him of having an affair with her.

Ms Gori made public accusations on her Instagram stories, stating that she advocates for speaking the truth and not wanting women to be easily manipulated by the men around them.

One of her stories read, 'When you speak the truth, people who benefit from silence will get uncomfortable. That’s not our problem... Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability.'

She continued, 'I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands.'

'If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back.'

Ms Gori has been frequently posting stories on her Instagram and promises to expose Karan Aujla properly in her interview tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla is known to have been married to Palak Aujla, a Canadian makeup artist and businesswoman. The two got married in 2023.