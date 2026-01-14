 
Geo News

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor congratulate Rani Mukerji ahead of 'Mardaani 3' 'release

The official trailer of 'Mardaani 3' was unveiled on Monday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 14, 2026

Rani Mukerji has received a 'special note' from her fraternity, including Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. 

The Khuch Khuch Hota Hai sensation,47, has recently completed her 30 years in the film industry and has a major release coming up with Mardaani 3 later this month. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, 32, shared the teaser link of Mardaani 3, adding a note, '30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more! Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!'. 

Interestingly, fans will also be able to see Alia Bhatt in a more thrilling performance in her upcoming film, Alpha, which is also produced by Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Rani in films like Nayak: The Real Hero and Calcutta Mail, congratulated Rani on completing 30 years. 

He added, 'You continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant - as an actress, friend and human being! Always rooting for You. Absolutely thrilling! Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and fiercer than ever. Can’t wait for Mardaani 3.' 

Among others, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rhea Kapoor also congratulated the veteran actress. 

The official trailer of Mardaani 3, which was unveiled on Monday, has garnered nearly 5 million hits on YouTube. 

Mardaani 3 is set to release in theatres on January 30 worldwide. 

