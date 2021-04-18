Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
The fractures of Prince William, Harry's relationship laid bare

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

An expert has stepped forward to highlight all of the fractures Prince Harry and William’s relationship has withstood.

The observation was brought forward Tom Bower in his piece for The Sun and he began by writing, "there were fractures between Harry and William that started more than 20 years ago".

"Although united by the torture of the exposure of their parents’ serial adultery, their volatile childhood was complicated by their different destinies.”

"Identified as the future monarch, William was sometimes invited alone for Sunday lunch with the Queen in Windsor. Walking across the Thames from Eton, the schoolboy was introduced by his grandmother to the secrets and magic of the world’s most enduring monarchy."

