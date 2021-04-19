Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Prince Charles to become ‘quasi-king’ as he becomes the family’s patriarch

Monday Apr 19, 2021

After the death of Prince Philip, many questions arose regarding the future of the British monarchy and whether or not Queen Elizabeth II will abdicate soon.

Royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson is of the belief that Her Majesty, who will turn 95 in a few days, will “never abdicate” while her son Prince Charles, who is next in line will become “quasi-king.”

During a chat with royal commentator and writer Omid Scobie on ABC’s podcast, The Heir Pod, Jobson said: "The Prince of Wales will step up, in a way he’s already been doing that for the past five years, but now he truly is the patriarch of the family because the Duke of Edinburgh is dead.”

Scobie chimed in and said that the Duke of Cornwall is “almost between roles now.”

Jobson said: "I mean I say quasi-king, but they’d hate that of course, but you’ve got to try and spell it out to a wider audience.”

"The fact is the Queen doesn’t do state visits anymore, so when Prince Charles goes to America say, he’ll be representing the Queen - that’s pretty much a state visit even though it’s technically not,” he added.

He also revealed that the Queen, who has been on the throne for 69 years, “looked a little unsteady.”

"I thought she looked frail at that stage,” Jobson said, but added: "She’ll never, ever, abdicate the throne."

