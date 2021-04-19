Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West 'annoyed' about reports saying Kim Kardashian divorced him

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly "annoyed" at reports suggesting that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was the one to divorce him.

According to Page Six, the hip-hop star, who responded to the divorce papers filed by the Skims founder two months ago, is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him".

The source added that the Kardashian clan is a "huge spin machine" for making the story seem the way it is not. 

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," the insider said. 

"She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

The source revealed that Kanye allowed Kim to file the divorce first so that he could "give her dignity".

"Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'"the source said.

More From Entertainment:

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral
ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll
Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Latest

view all