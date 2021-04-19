Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Monday Apr 19, 2021

'I did it for my family, I did it for my friends that cant do it,' said Sofia Vergara 

Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara got vaccinated against coronavirus on Sunday. 

The Modern Family star shared the news with her fans on social media in a heartfelt post, alongside a boomerang video. 

The clip shows Vergara getting jabbed by a health worker. She can be seen wearing a biege top with a par of denims, as well as a face mask in lieu of COVID-19 precautions. 

"I did it for my family, I did it for my friends that cant do it because of the harsh medical treatments they’re receiving, I did it so that we can all get our lives back. I did it because to me it’s the right thing to do! Who are you doing it for??" the actress captioned her post. 

Earlier, celebrities like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Dolly Parton and others received their shot of coronavirus vaccine.

