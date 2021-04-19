Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip, Prince Charles' last conversation involved 'lots of plain talking'

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince Charles’ last conversation with his late father Prince Philip is thought to have involved a lot of "plain talking".

Charles was spotted leaving red-eyed, insinuating that he was crying, after he was seen leaving the hospital where his father was admitted.

Speaking on breakfast show Lorraine, royal photographer Arthur Edwards revealed what could have been the last words exchanged between father and son, whom have had a rocky relationship in the past.

"Imagine that conversation at the hospital three weeks before when he was summoned by Prince Philip," he said. 

"There must have been a lot of plain speaking there and what he's expected to do, the arrangements for the funeral.

"I think he knew he was on the last leg and he was briefing his son 'this is what you have to do'.

"And of course this was all going through his head and it must have been really bad."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday
Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview
British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted

British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted
Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry
BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders
Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’

Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’
Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal

Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal
The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed

The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed
Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death
Prince Charles to ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his monarchy

Prince Charles to ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his monarchy

Latest

view all