Monday Apr 19 2021
Queen to be surrounded by loved ones as loneliest birthday approaches

Monday Apr 19, 2021

The Queen is expected to be surrounded by a small number of her staff and family as her loneliest birthday, in seven decades, is approaching.

While national mourning concluded the Queen and royal family members will continue to mourn for the late Prince Philip until Thursday, a day after her birthday.

While celebrations will be very muted, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family plan on ensuring that the Queen does not feel alone during the solemn time.

A source told Mirror: "The Queen will not be alone.

"She will have others who care about her deeply and want to be there to support her in her most pressing hour.

"In typical fashion, the Queen has insisted she is coping and despite the suggestion she had prepared herself for this day to come, everyone is well aware there is nothing like the experience when it comes."

