Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip’s coffin to wait in a Vault till Queen Elizabeth dies: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

An expert recently shed light on a royal family custom regarding coffins and it appears Prince Philip is supposed to wait for his wife and beloved partner Queen Elizabeth before he may be properly buried in the ancestral graveyard.

Prince Philip will reportedly wait for his wife and partner Queen Elizabeth in a vault before being allowed a proper burial.

According to a report by The Sun, the prince is to be placed onto a marble slab in effort to successfully lower him into a Vault by electric motors till the Queen can join him.


What is the Vault?

The royal vault is a specialized burial chamber located underneath St George’s Chapel right on the very ground of Windsor and was constructed back between 1804 and 1810 by King George III.


Will the Queen be placed in the Vault?

It is highly unlikely that the Queen will join her husband within the Vault since, at the time of her death, the couple will be relocated to King George VI Memorial Chapel for their final resting space.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo excited after her favourite actor Chris Evans responded to flirty message

Lizzo excited after her favourite actor Chris Evans responded to flirty message

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday
Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview
British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted

British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted
Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry
BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders
Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’

Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’
Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal

Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal
The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed

The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed
Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Latest

view all