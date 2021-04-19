Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

Monday Apr 19, 2021

BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

South Korean singers BTS have decided to team up with fast food giant McDonalds in their effort to distribute their favorite orders worldwide.

The news was brought forward in a statement by Big Hit Labels and it read, "The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."


