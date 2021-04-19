Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince Andrew shocked fans with his ‘swaying’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral and fans are shocked over the “sad character.”

This claim was brought forward by body language expert Dr. Louise Maher "Most notable with Andrew was, as they were walking along, he was swaying from side to side.”

"His body doesn't go straight ahead, it goes side to side. I think that his body is showing the signs of a lifetime of indulgence. His stomach is swollen underneath his ribs."

"It lifts his chest up so we had a lot of the white of his shirt showing. His arms are out at the side and he's swaying from side to side. Nobody else spoke to him, he just stood behind his daughter. I thought he was a sad character."

