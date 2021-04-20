Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Lizzo excited after her favourite actor Chris Evans responded to flirty message

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

American rapper Lizzo has shared a hilarious yet meaningful message on social media as the singer said she slid into the direct messages of Marvel star Chris Evans while she was drunk.

The 32-year-old three-time Grammy Award winner dropped a funny reveal in a TikTok video that she, after having been drunk, went into Chris Evans' direct messages on Instagram. So, she penned a note in the caption: "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."

The fun started when the ‘Juice’ songstress sent a message with series of emojis to the Captain America star, implying she was “shooting her shot”.

However, the 39-year-old Avengers: Endgame star did not respond.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," said the star while lip-syncing to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

The Hustlers actress had also proposed to Chris Evans on Twitter in June 2019. Reciprocating her love last January, Chris Evans along with friends gave a performance on her 2017 sleeper hit "Truth Hurts."

Her latest message received a response from Chris. Making another TikTok video the other day, Lizzo told her fans about Chris’ response and her reaction.

In the video, Lizzo can be seen unable to hide her delight with the funniest reaction. Chris replied, saying: “No shame in a drunk DM… god knows I’ve done worse on this app.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer ended the video by screaming and jumping around as her favourite star has responded to her. 

