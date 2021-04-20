Can't connect right now! retry
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

It was a fun day for American actress and singer Jojo Siwa to enjoy the weather along with her girlfriend Kylie Prew in Disney World.

The 17-year-old “Dance Moms” alum and her 18-year-old girlfriend visited the theme park in Florida. They hired a private boat for Sunday fun. Siwa said on her Instagram account that her family was also around for the outing.

While enjoying the Amphicar ride, the lovebirds could be seen wearing matching shirts for the occasion. Jojo Siwa also sported her signature bow.

Sharing their photo and video of the visit to the world's happiest place, Jojo Siwa captioned her post: "I’m happy:) so so so happy."

Siwa called herself pansexual earlier this month. “I still don’t know what I am,” she told People magazine. “It’s like, I want to figure it out. I like ‘queer.’ Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human.”

In January, Jojo Siwa said she was a member of the LGBTQ community as her fans noticed her wearing a shirt reading “Best gay cousin.” And in February, she appeared before the media along with her “super-inspiring” girlfriend. She told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that her girlfriend Prew encouraged her to come out.

“I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy,” she pointed out.

