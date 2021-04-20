Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Scott Disick's new ladylove Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned everyone as she flaunted her famous pout and sultry curves in all black bodysuit as she appeared  in West Hollywood, California.

The 19-year-old model was seen smacking her gorgeous lips as she made her way from a Pilates class in the town.

Te charming beauty rocked all black for the outing, in a long sleeve crewneck top as well as matching leggings. She also wore square-framed black sunglasses

Amelia - The beautiful daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin left her lustrous highlighted hair loose over her shoulders.

The young lovebird of Scott, 37, also shouldered a black leather tote bag, and carried her smartphone in her hand.

The latest sighting comes after Amelia was seen with Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope Scotland last Thursday on a shopping excursion.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William
Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Latest

view all