Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Scott Disick's new ladylove Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned everyone as she flaunted her famous pout and sultry curves in all black bodysuit as she appeared in West Hollywood, California.

The 19-year-old model was seen smacking her gorgeous lips as she made her way from a Pilates class in the town.



Te charming beauty rocked all black for the outing, in a long sleeve crewneck top as well as matching leggings. She also wore square-framed black sunglasses

Amelia - The beautiful daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin left her lustrous highlighted hair loose over her shoulders.

The young lovebird of Scott, 37, also shouldered a black leather tote bag, and carried her smartphone in her hand.



The latest sighting comes after Amelia was seen with Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope Scotland last Thursday on a shopping excursion.