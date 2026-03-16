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Rihanna at 2026 Oscars: Is she pregnant again?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three kids: RZA, Riot and Rocki

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 16, 2026

Rihanna at 2026 Oscars: Is she pregnant again?
Rihanna at 2026 Oscars: Is she pregnant again?

The 2026 Oscars were full of stars, excitement and unforgettable moments but one thing got everyone talking online and that was, Rihanna actually there?

Photos went viral in no time which showed the singer on the red carpet in a brown Alaïa outfit, with a turtleneck bodysuit, leather bra and long skirt.

Some posts even said she looked pregnant as fans shared them like crazy and they racked up millions of views.

The truth? Rihanna didn't appear at this year’s Oscars and that she is not pregnant. The photos, however, are actually from the 2023 Oscars when the singer performed her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

That year, the Best Original Song award went to Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Rihanna was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky back in 2023 and today, the couple have three kids RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

Even though these pictures are old but fans still love sharing them, proving how much they adore Rihanna’s style and iconic red carpet looks.

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