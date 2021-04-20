Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

American television reality star Khloe Kardashian got offended with a user on social media who called her 'insecure' over the weekend, pointing out that it is the insecure people who tear other people down.

The 36-year-old mother of one faces criticism for excessively editing her photos on the social media app. She asked her haters to 'look in the mirror', while also wishing them 'love and happiness'.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe posted photos of herself showcasing a form-fitting outfit during a girls' night out with her siblings last week. Her fans and friends from the celebrities appreciated her for her stunning look.

Though there were some negative comments in her comment section, the star got offended with one comment that got her extraordinary attention.



'If insecurity was a person' said the commenter along with a tearful emoji.

Khloe answered: "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting." The star wrapped up her answer with a blue heart emoji.