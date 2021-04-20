Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber left fans awe-struck as she put on leggy display during her appearance in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The Jusin Bieber's sweetheart got every head turning as she arrived to a business meeting in the town wearing a bright neon green blazer and Daisy Dukes.



The 24-year-old catwalk queen put her legs on full display as she made her way to the meeting working strappy green heels and a matching clutch in her hand.

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, was looking gorgeous as she strutted inside the building with a laptop in her hands.

The supermodel oozed cool as she stepped outside of the car with her blonde locks styled into choppy waves. She also carried a black face mask.

The model shared a close-up snap of her look onto her Instagram stories, where she posed with her face cropped out of view but her dazzling diamond engagement ring on full display.