Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Hailey Bieber left fans awe-struck as she put on leggy display during her appearance in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The Jusin Bieber's sweetheart got every head turning as she arrived to a business meeting in the town wearing a bright neon green blazer and Daisy Dukes.

The 24-year-old catwalk queen put her legs on full display as she made her way to the meeting working strappy green heels and a matching clutch in her hand.

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, was looking gorgeous as she strutted inside the building with a laptop in her hands.

The supermodel oozed cool as she stepped outside of the car with her blonde locks styled into choppy waves. She also carried a black face mask.

The model shared a close-up snap of her look onto her Instagram stories, where she posed with her face cropped out of view but her dazzling diamond engagement ring on full display.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers
Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday
Chrissy Teigen reveals a kind stranger helped her after she lost child

Chrissy Teigen reveals a kind stranger helped her after she lost child

Latest

view all