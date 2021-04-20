Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
SAKSher Ali Khalti

Over 100 TLP clerics' names added to Punjab's fourth schedule list

SAKSher Ali Khalti

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

TLP supporters pelt stones at a law enforcement vehicle in Lahore. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Over 100 TLP clerics placed on fourth schedule.
  • Sources claimed their assets have been frozen and national identity cards and bank accounts blocked. Their names will also be added to the Exit Control List by the interior ministry.
  • The fourth schedule is a list suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. 

LAHORE: Over 100 clerics from the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been placed on fourth schedule list by the Punjab home department, The News reported Tuesday.

The publication attributed the news to a top official of the home department, saying the official confirmed that the decision was taken on the recommendation of district intelligence committees. 

The clerics have been placed on the fourth schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. 

Read more: Talks with banned TLP: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid

The assets of the clerics will be investigated by the counter-terrorism department.

The home department has written to all DCs to freeze all properties owned by the TLP. “After this letter, the TLP will not be able to sell properties, including seminaries, agriculture land, etc,” said the official.

“Sealing of offices of the banned TLP will be decided by the Ministry of Interior,” said the official.

Sources claimed their assets have been frozen and national identity cards and bank accounts blocked. Their names will also be added to the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry.

Read more: Religious leaders announce nationwide shutter-down strike

The fourth schedule is a list suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the ATA. The list is referred to the police and other law enforcers for effective monitoring. If a fourth scheduler wants to move somewhere, they have to inform their nearby police station.

