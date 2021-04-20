Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

William and Harry 'love one another' and their body language suggested they had a 'continuation of that' bond

Prince William and Harry seemed to have mended broken ties at Prince Philip's funeral when they chatted with each other while walking together from Windsor Castle.



A body language expert said Harry and William, along with Kate Middleton, seemed to be 'at ease' during the 'natural moment.'



“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann said on Monday while speaking of the brothers’ dynamic at the service.

“I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service," she added.



Swann further said that it was evident William and Harry “love one another” and their body language after Saturday's funeral looked as though they were having a “continuation of what had already been done.”