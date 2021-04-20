Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

William and Harry 'love one another' and their body language suggested they had a 'continuation of that' bond

Prince William and Harry seemed to have mended broken ties at Prince Philip's funeral when they chatted with each other while walking together from Windsor Castle. 

A body language expert said Harry and William, along with Kate Middleton, seemed to be 'at ease' during the 'natural moment.'

“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann said on Monday while speaking of the brothers’ dynamic at the service. 

“I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service," she added. 

Swann further said that it was evident William and Harry “love one another” and their body language after Saturday's funeral looked as though they were having a “continuation of what had already been done.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William
Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers
Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Latest

view all