Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Kate Middleton ‘rose above’ Harry and Meghan’s rude comments ‘with dignity’

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Kate Middleton is earning praises for the way she took the highroad and "rose above" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rude remarks against her that were made during their chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to talkRADIO, royal expert Angela Levin said the Duchess of Cambridge played peacemaker between her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry despite the way the latter’s wife spoke about her publicly in her interview.

"Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge directly walked up to Prince Harry and asked him whatever it was. She was chatty, she was lively, she did not look resentful,” said Levin.

"My goodness, they have been so rude about her but she rose above it with enormous dignity. Her body language was friendly, natural, relaxed,” she went on to say.

"Then Prince William, her husband, joined them and she quite remarkably stepped down onto the curb leaving the two brothers on the pavement. She gradually stepped back and talked to Sophie, Countess of Wessex,” she continued.

"It was very subtle and she kept looking to see if they were ok. The hardest thing is to break the ice, this broke the ice and enabled them to talk on a very moving and sunny day,” added Levin.

"I thought it was an overwhelmingly extraordinary event. I think it was hard not to be deeply moved and equally proud of Britain,” she said. 

